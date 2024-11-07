SCUTTLEBUTT

Plate 7 Mystery: Gotcha!

A routine apprehension for violating the restriction on private vehicle use in the EDSA Carousel bus lane has turned into a nightmare for a lady traffic enforcer.

An insider at the Department of Transportation, which maintains the roadway exclusively for buses, revealed that the enforcer has missed work in recent days due to fears for her safety after a video went viral.

The video shows a white Cadillac Escalade with plate number 7 evading apprehension.

The incident remains shrouded in mystery after Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Vigor Mendoza II declared the case “solved” during a briefing, where he presented the driver of the vehicle and officials of the company to which the Escalade was registered.

Angelito Edpan, the driver of the SUV registered to Orient Pacific Corp., and the company’s officials were dubbed some netizens as mere “scapegoats” as the enforcer had reported that a “very important person” was in the back seat.

According to the enforcer, this person even flashed a rude gesture at her while she was attempting the apprehension. In a bizarre twist, Edpan apologized for the incident but claimed that he did not know who his passenger was.

When asked about the incident, Sen. Raffy Tulfo confirmed that the passenger was a relative of Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, but he declined to name the person out of respect for his colleague.

Orient Pacific Corp. lists William Gatchalian, a plastics tycoon and father of Sen. Gatchalian, and Kenneth Gatchalian, the senator’s brother, among its shareholders.