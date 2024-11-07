Removing makeup never felt so good

Introducing this rinse-free cleansing butter: your effortless solution for removing makeup and impurities. The advanced formula features gentle emulsifiers that seamlessly blend oil and water, breaking down makeup, oil, and dirt for easy removal—no soap or water needed. Just wipe it off with tissue or a cotton pad. Gentle yet effective, it simplifies your cleansing routine while keeping your skin fresh and clear without clogging pores. Experience clean skin like never before!
Additionally, the cleansing butter is compact with other skin-beneficial ingredients such as
•Olive Squalane: Offers deep hydration and moisture
•Vitamin E: Known for its antioxidant benefits
•Chamomile and Calendula Extracts: Helps soothe and calm the skin
“Teviant’s Rinse-Free Moisturizing Cleansing Butter is all about simplifying your skin cleansing routine while delivering exceptional results,” said Albert Kurniawan, Teviant founder and CEO. “We understand that our customers lead busy lives, and this product offers a quick and effective solution for cleansing without the need for rinsing. It’s perfect for those on-the-go moments or for anyone looking to indulge in a luxurious cleansing experience.”
This rinse-free moisturizing cleansing butter serves as a makeup cleanser and nourishing treatment for the skin all in one. With its blend of natural oils and soothing ingredients, it promotes a radiant complexion while ensuring your skin feels pampered and revitalized in just one step.
The Rinse-Free Moisturizing Cleansing Butter is available at all Teviant stores and online, for P750.00