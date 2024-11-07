Removing makeup never felt so good

Introducing this rinse-free cleansing butter: your effortless solution for removing makeup and impurities. The advanced formula features gentle emulsifiers that seamlessly blend oil and water, breaking down makeup, oil, and dirt for easy removal—no soap or water needed. Just wipe it off with tissue or a cotton pad. Gentle yet effective, it simplifies your cleansing routine while keeping your skin fresh and clear without clogging pores. Experience clean skin like never before!

Additionally, the cleansing butter is compact with other skin-beneficial ingredients such as

•Olive Squalane: Offers deep hydration and moisture

•Vitamin E: Known for its antioxidant benefits

•Chamomile and Calendula Extracts: Helps soothe and calm the skin