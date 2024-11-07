Raising HIV-AIDS awareness critical

First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos has expressed her full support for LoveYourself, a community-driven initiative that provides free HIV testing, counseling, and support services across the country.

In a recent social media post, the First Lady shared photos from her meeting with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and members of LoveYourself.

She commended both Wurtzbach and LoveYourself for their tireless efforts in creating safe, inclusive spaces for people living with HIV, while also offering critical resources to empower those in need.

“I stand with LoveYourself and Ms. Pia Wurtzbach in their mission to raise awareness and provide support for people with HIV/AIDS,” Mrs. Marcos wrote. “Thank you for creating compassionate spaces and offering life-changing resources. See you all at the Love Gala.”

Wurtzbach, a long-time HIV advocate, expressed her gratitude for the First Lady’s support, emphasizing their shared vision.

“We appreciate your support in our fight against HIV/AIDS. I am so happy to hear that we are aligned in our mission to make this a priority. Maraming salamat po,” she said.

HIV weakens the immune system by attacking white blood cells, making the body vulnerable to infections, tuberculosis and certain cancers. AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome) is the most advanced stage of HIV infection.

HIV is transmitted through body fluids such as blood, semen, vaginal fluids, and breast milk, but not through casual contact like kissing or sharing food. It can also be passed from mother to child during childbirth or breastfeeding.

While HIV can be managed with antiretroviral therapy (ART), without treatment the virus can progress to AIDS over time.

Recent data from the Department of Health (DoH) revealed that the Philippines recorded 28 HIV-related deaths in August 2024, bringing the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 8,246.

From January to August 2024, 464 HIV-related deaths were reported. The rising number of fatalities reflects both an increase in HIV diagnoses and more accurate reporting.

Annual HIV-related deaths have steadily increased over the years, from fewer than 100 before 2011 to 879 in 2022.

The majority of these deaths occurred among men aged 25 to 34, with more than half attributed to complications from advanced HIV disease and high viral loads. Many of these patients experienced interruptions in ART or developed resistance to treatment.

The DoH also reported that 40,934 people are living with advanced HIV, which accounts for 30 percent of the country’s total cumulative HIV cases.

LoveYourself is a volunteer organization in the Philippines dedicated to HIV prevention, treatment, and care. The initiative offers free HIV testing, counseling, life coaching, and ART services, with a special focus on marginalized communities at high risk for HIV infection.

One of the key events in support of the cause is the Love Gala, scheduled for 3 December 2024 in Taguig City. The event, titled Eternal Elegance: A Night of Timeless Love, will feature a charity auction with all proceeds benefiting the establishment of a youth center in Taguig.

The center will provide vital services such as HIV prevention education, treatment, and a safe space for young people at risk.