Rachelle Ann Go reprises Fantine role in ‘Les Miserables’

United Kingdom-based Filipino theater actress Rachelle Ann Go is set to reprise her role as Fantine in the Les Misérables Europe and Australia tour next year.

She last played Fantine in 2021, during the play’s 30th anniversary concert held in the UK, Ireland and London.

Go announced the news through an Instagram post including the world tour cast.

“Here we go again,” she wrote in the caption. “I am so excited to play Fantine for the arena tour in Australia next year.”

English actress Katie Hall will alternate with Go for the role.

Les Misérables: The Arena World Tour will show in 2025.

Go will perform in Australia on the following dates: 30 April to 11 May in Sydney, 14 to 25 May in Melbourne and 28 May to 1 June in Brisbane.

Based on the Victor Hugo novel, the musical follows the story of factory owner Jean Valjean in 19th century France. Before his wealthy life, Valjean was a poor man who was convicted for stealing a loaf of bread for his family. Fantine, meanwhile, is a factory worker under Valjean’s company. Valjean becomes a guardian to Fantine’s daughter Cosette.

Go is also known for her role as Eliza in Hamilton, which earned her a Best Actress award from BroadwayWorldUK and WhatsOnStage. She first played the role in 2017.

In 2014, she also played as Gigi Van Tranh in the West End revival of Miss Saigon. The role was first played by Filipina actress Isay Alvarez in 1989 alongside Lea Salonga as Kim.

Before delving into theater, Go used to be a film and television actress and pop singer in the Philippines.