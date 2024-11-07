Some animals seem to be psychic and are able to make accurate predictions.

Take Walter, for example. A resident of the Dortmund Zoo in Germany, Walter predicted the winner of the Euro 2024 football final between Spain and England in July. Given two bags of food labeled with the teams’ names, Walter picked the Spain bag first.

The orangutan’s choice proved to be correct, as Spain went on to win the Euro 2024 trophy, beating England 2-1.

Aside from sports competitions, animals can also predict the winners of other contests.

At the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand, the handlers of Moo Deng, which means “bouncy pork,” tested its psychic ability on the United States presidential contest. They offered it two dishes of carved fruit, one emblazoned with the name of Vice President Kamala Harris and the other with the name of former president Donald Trump.

Harris was the Democratic or liberal party’s candidate for president, while Trump was her rival from the Republican or conservative party.

On the eve of the election, in a video posted online by the zoo, the four-month-old pygmy hippopotamus chose Trump.

Moo Deng guessed correctly, as Trump defeated Harris in the election to return to the White House.

