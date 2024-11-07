Pop Mart landed in Phl

Big news, collectors! For the first time ever, Pop Mart’s popping up in the Philippines with exclusive collectibles you’ve gotta see IRL. Head to Level 2, North Entertainment Mall at SM MOA starting 2 November, and get ready to meet fan-fave characters like Labubu, Molly, Skull Panda, Crybaby, and Hirono — all waiting for you to take them home. This pop-up is perfect for anyone on the lookout for unique gifts or killer finds for their collection. Plus, don’t miss the life-sized Hirono Mime Devilry statue for the ultimate photo op — there are four interactive installations throughout MOA, so get ready to snap and share!
Pop Mart is leveling up its Southeast Asia game with this event, fueled by major support from local fans. With over 500 stores and 2,300 Robo Shops globally, Pop Mart’s setting trends in collectible art and pop culture. Filipino fans can finally explore Pop Mart’s playful world of designer toys that bring a little magic to everyday moments.
The opening got a glam touch with GMA-7’s primetime queen Marian Rivera at the ribbon-cutting, joined by Pop Mart Southeast Asia Market Director Jeremy Lee. Marian, a total fangirl, told the Daily Tribune she’s thrilled to be part of this launch, saying her love for Labubu is “1000/10!” And what’s on her holiday wishlist? Family time and more Pop Mart treasures, of course.
From 2-6 November, the pop-up is exclusive — only registered fans can get in, with a strict 20-minute shopping window per person. To keep it fair, each person is limited to buying just one Labubu figure. No walk-ins allowed, so don’t forget to sign up if you want in.
Whether you’re hunting for rare collectibles or just want a dose of holiday cheer, this Pop Mart pop-up is the place to be at MOA, to score limited-edition goodies and dive into your fandom.