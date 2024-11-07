Pop Mart landed in Phl

Pop Mart is leveling up its Southeast Asia game with this event, fueled by major support from local fans. With over 500 stores and 2,300 Robo Shops globally, Pop Mart’s setting trends in collectible art and pop culture. Filipino fans can finally explore Pop Mart’s playful world of designer toys that bring a little magic to everyday moments.

The opening got a glam touch with GMA-7’s primetime queen Marian Rivera at the ribbon-cutting, joined by Pop Mart Southeast Asia Market Director Jeremy Lee. Marian, a total fangirl, told the Daily Tribune she’s thrilled to be part of this launch, saying her love for Labubu is “1000/10!” And what’s on her holiday wishlist? Family time and more Pop Mart treasures, of course.