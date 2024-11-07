Pinoy scientist says solar power obsolete

A Filipino scientist who has been practicing in various parts of the world claimed yesterday that solar power plant is already obsolete and that he is pushing for what he called “Everlasting power,” a state-of-the-art source of electricity that will benefit all Filipinos.

Dr. Laureano Caballero Yulaga (Phd. Science) told this writer in an impromptu interview that using solar power as source of electricty is already a thing of the past with the discovery of the Everlasting power, which is more economical and environment-friendly source of power.

According to Dr. Yulaga, “if the country continues to use solar power, there will be a serious impact on the climate of the country such as tornado after 25 or 30 years.”

And authorities should be aware of this perilous effect of continuous use of solar power, the Filipino scientist pointed out.

Dr. Yulaga said solar power generating projects will have a negative impact on our climate after 25 to 30 years of operation.

He recommends the immediate phasing out of said solar projects to “save Mother Earth,” as there will a severe climate change.

Yulaga is a holder of Doctor of Science (Latin: Scientiae Doctor; most commonly abbreviated DSc or ScD), a science doctorate degree seldom awarded in a number of countries.

The Everlasting power technology was invented by Dr. Yulaga and his group of engineers. “The Philippines will become a superpower once we implement this (Everlasting power) as this will benefit all Filipinos as this will certainly decrease the price of electricity,” pointed out Yulaga.

In fact, Yulaga said, this source of power can also be used by flying cars.

Few days ago, it was reported that a flying car was successfully invented by Toyota in Tokyo.

Asked how they could do it, Dr. Yulaga pointed out that their invention is very simple. “Paiikutin lang ng paiikutin ng alternator etong neutron,” Yulaga said. Yulaga and his group invited this writer to sit down together for more details on it.

The neutron is a subatomic particle, symbol n or n⁰, which has no electric charge, and a mass slightly greater than that of a proton. Protons and neutrons constitute the nuclei of atoms. Since protons and neutrons behave similarly within the nucleus, they are both referred to as nucleons.

Yulaga cited the Area 51, a High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) located in Alaska and and Australia that uses Everlasting power.

HAARP’s main antenna array is made up of 180 silver poles that are 72 feet tall and spaced 80 feet apart. The facility uses radio waves to study the ionosphere, the electrically charged layer of the Earth’s atmosphere. HAARP is operated by the University of Alaska Fairbanks, according to reports.