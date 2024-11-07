Pagdanganan opens with 67, trails leader by 1

Bianca Pagdanganan fired a 5-under 67 to position herself just one shot off the lead after the first round of the Lotte Championship.

The 26-year-old Filipina, who started the week ranked No. 107 in the Race to CME Globe, was tied for the lead for much of the day before a pair of late bogeys dropped her back.

However, Pagdanganan finished strong with a birdie on the par-5 18th at Hoakalei Country Club to remain in prime position heading into the second round.

“I took advantage of all the birdie putts I had, gave myself a lot of chances,” Pagdanganan said.

“At the same time, I played smart out there. With the conditions, it’s easy to get impatient.”

Former US Women’s Open champion A Lim Kim leads the pack after an impressive 6-under 66, making an eagle on the opening hole and picking up birdies throughout the round.

Kim, ranked No. 65 in the Race to CME Globe, is looking to break into the top 60 to secure a spot in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, where the winner takes home $4 million.

“It’s a good start today, so I think it will be a fun day,” Kim said.

The strong winds on Oahu created a challenging environment for many, but Pagdanganan, who is striving to crack the top 100 to retain her LPGA status for next season, managed to navigate the tough conditions with a steady hand.

Despite her late bogeys, her ability to capitalize on birdie opportunities early in the round put her in a strong position.

Right behind her, tied for second at 67, are Ruixin Liu, Polly Mack, and Perrine Delacour. All three are also chasing top-60 finishes for a spot in the CME Group Tour Championship or aiming to finish in the top 100 to keep their full LPGA cards.

Yuri Yoshida of Japan had been in contention with six birdies and no bogeys, but a couple of back-nine bogeys dropped her to a 68.

The strong wind on the back nine derailed several players’ rounds, but Yoshida could still hold her ground with a solid finish.

Two top-10 players from the women’s world rankings are in the field, including Ayaka Furue, who won the Evian Championship this year and is chasing the Vare Trophy for the lowest scoring average.

Furue posted a 70 in the opening round. Jin Young Ko, the other top-10 player, is looking to extend her remarkable streak of winning at least once on the LPGA Tour every year for the past seven seasons. Ko also shot a 70.

Also making headlines is 14-year-old Honorine Nobuta Ferry, who received a sponsor’s exemption to play in her LPGA debut.

A native of Oahu, Nobuta Ferry, who now resides in Dallas, opened with a 74, including 11 pars, in an exciting moment she’ll never forget.