P729K worth marijuana seized in Clark

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) reported that the Port of Clark seized P729,000 worth of high-grade marijuana.

According to the report, after suspicious photos were found, the BoC’s X-ray Inspection Project alerted the item for physical inspection. The shipment arrived last 11 October 2024, and was declared as two pieces of “garments.”

Additionally, a K-9 unit detected the presence of illicit chemicals. Authorities found a pouch containing dried leaves and fruiting tips that they believed to be high-grade marijuana, often known as “Kush,” during a physical inspection.

During a 100 percent physical inspection of the subjected parcel, it was witnessed by the local officials from Barangay Dau, City of Mabalacat, together with the Department of Justice (DoJ), the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the National Bureau of Investigation Pampanga District Office.

Samples were taken right away and sent to the PDEA for chemical examination, which verified that the substance was marijuana, which is a dangerous drug under the Republic Act 9165, as amended.

Due to violations of Section 118(g), 119(d), and 1113 paragraphs f, i, and l (3 and 4) of the RA 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, in connection to RA 9165, a Warrant of Seizure and Detention was issued against the shipment.

BoC-Clark Acting District Collector Jairus Reyes lauded the BoC personnel for their unwavering commitment to fighting drug smuggling, stressing that their watchfulness is essential to defending the country against the threats of illegal substances and fulfilling the port’s mission of national security.