P10-M weed intercepted at NAIA

Photo courtesy of PDEG
Published on

The Bureau of Customs Port of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BoC-NAIA) on Thursday reported the interception of more than P10 million worth of high-grade marijuana, also known as “Kush,” from two inbound parcels shipped from the USA at Cargohaus in NAIA Complex, Parañaque City.

According to the BoC-NAIA, the parcel was shipped by the Ohio Tea Company, which declared it as herbal tea and Jasmine Pearls Green Tea and it was consigned to a certain individual from Mayuga Street, Tambo, Parañaque City, where the authorities discovered it to contain illegal drugs.

The Port of NAIA claimed that the discovery of illegal drugs came after the BoC X-ray Inspection Project noticed a suspicious image and flagged it for physical examination.

