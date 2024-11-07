Photos

MARKETING KNOWLEDGE HIGHWAY FOR GEN Z AND GEN ALPHA

LOOK: The 2nd and final day of the World Marketing Forum begins a National Marketing Conference on Thursday, 7 November 2024 at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre, Newport World Resorts, Pasay City. Jim Lafferty, CEO of FINE Hygienics, passes on a great marketing pathway for NextGen. At the same time, RJ Ledesma, Co-Founder of Mercato Centrale - on "Galatic Flavors" in food industry marketing, covers lightning talks about engagement strategies for Gen Z and Gen Alph. In addition, content creators Bea Borres, Jako de Leon, and Tryke Gutierrez share their marketing and social media skills for the next generation of influencers.