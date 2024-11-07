SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos

MARKETING KNOWLEDGE HIGHWAY FOR GEN Z AND GEN ALPHA

LOOK: The 2nd and final day of the World Marketing Forum begins a National Marketing Conference on Thursday, 7 November 2024 at the Newport Performing Arts Theatre, Newport World Resorts, Pasay City. Jim Lafferty, CEO of FINE Hygienics, passes on a great marketing pathway for NextGen. At the same time, RJ Ledesma, Co-Founder of Mercato Centrale - on "Galatic Flavors" in food industry marketing, covers lightning talks about engagement strategies for Gen Z and Gen Alph. In addition, content creators Bea Borres, Jako de Leon, and Tryke Gutierrez share their marketing and social media skills for the next generation of influencers.
Photos by Larry Cruz
Larry Cruz
World Marketing Forum 2024

