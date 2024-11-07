Marcos thanks Singapore PM for ‘Kristine’ relief ops

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. thanked Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for the assistance extended to the Philippines during the onslaught of severe tropical storm ‘Kristine.'

On Thursday, Marcos spoke with the Singaporean leader via phone call.

“Just got off the phone with Singapore's Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong. Their quick response after Severe Tropical Storm Kristine made a real difference for so many of our kababayans in the hardest-hit areas,” he said.

“We discussed sustaining this partnership—from humanitarian aid to tackling climate challenges—all within the framework of ASEAN cooperation,” he added.

Marcos also looks forward to deepening the ties between the Philippines and Singapore.

“The Philippines sends our heartfelt gratitude, and we look forward to deepening our ties and creating even more ways to support each other across the region,” he said.

Marcos earlier called on neighboring countries in the ASEAN region for help in distributing aid.

In response, Singapore sent a military aircraft to the Philippines. It was used to transport non-food relief items from the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to Naga City.

Apart from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei Darussalam also sent aerial support to aid in the Philippines relief efforts.