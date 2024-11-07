Marcos skips APEC Summit

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. will not attend this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, the Presidential Communications Office announced on Thursday.

PCO Acting Secretary Cesar Chavez said Marcos will instead be represented by acting Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Aldeguer-Roque during the APEC Leaders' Week, scheduled from 10 to 16 November in Lima, Peru.

Marcos appointed Aldeguer-Roque as Special Envoy to the APEC Economic Leaders' Week.

Chavez said Marcos' decision not to attend the economic summit paved the way for his prioritization of domestic concerns, including government responses to calamities.

“The designation of Secretary Roque confirms that the President is not attending,” he noted.

The APEC Economic Leaders’ Week will bring together the leaders, ministers, and senior officials of the 21 APEC member economies, which account for half of global trade and 60 percent of world gross domestic product to shape the future of trade and globalization policies.

It also advocates for a strategic vision and guidelines for regional collaboration in the year ahead.

APEC is composed of 21 member economies including Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

With this year’s theme, “Empower. Include. Grow,” APEC aims to focus on trade and investment for inclusive and interconnected growth; innovation and digitalization to promote the transition to the formal and global economy; and sustainable growth for resilient development.