Marcos affirms commitment to modernize Marine Corps

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. renewed his commitment to modernize the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC).

Marcos joined the celebration of the 74th birthday of the PMC in Pasay City on Thursday, 7 November.

In his speech, Marcos said he envisions the Marine Corps as a specialized force of the land and the sea in the years to come.

“We are committed to building a stronger and more comprehensive defense posture by investing in modern infrastructure, upgrading facilities -- facilities that will boost your operations,” he said.

“We will continue to prioritize modernization, ensuring that your defense capabilities align with our nation’s strategic needs,” he added.

Marcos also honored the men and women who are part of the PMC underscoring their unwavering commitment to duty.

“Time and again, the Philippine Marine Corps or the PMC has stood at the forefront of our nation’s defense, protecting the lives of our people, promoting peace and development, and asserting our sovereignty,” he said.

“Your unwavering commitment to duty, whether on land or at sea, has been instrumental in shaping the security landscape that we continue to build on today,” he added.

Marcos noted that their contributions to the country not only ensured the safety of its citizens but also reinforced the Philippines’ foundation.

The PMC began as a volunteer group in 1950 and was established as Alpha Company through Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) General Order No. 319. It was the government’s response to increasing threats from insurgents and lawless elements.

The PMC serves as the Philippine Navy’s infantry force which provides fire and arms support. It also takes on coastal defense and amphibious operations.

From its transformation in 1996 to become the Philippine Marine Corps, Marine operations have focused on supporting land-based irregular warfare and marine security operations, particularly in Southern Philippines.



At present, the PMC’s operations have included humanitarian assistance and disaster response efforts as part of its mandate.