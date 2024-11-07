Manilans told: Avail real property tax discounts

The local government of Manila on Thursday has appealed to lot owners to avail of big discounts on their real property tax for the year 2025.

This comes as Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that property owners in the city may make advance payments until 10 December 2024 and those who will pay on or before the said date will be granted a 20 percent discount.

She also explained that payments made from 11 to 29 December will qualify the payor for a 15 percent discount, while prompt payments from 1 to 31 January 2025 will grant taxpayers a 10 percent discount.

Lacuna advised property owners to take advantage of these discounts on their tax obligation. However, she reminded that only accounts without delinquencies will qualify for these discounts.

Meanwhile, Lacuna announced that the city has opened a pet clinic and animal shelter in Vitas, Tondo, along with a new slaughterhouse.

She said these new facilities are highly important for Manila residents, especially pet owners and those who consume meat. The animal shelter and clinic offer free medical care for dogs and cats.

Apart from X-ray, laboratory and surgery rooms, the facility also offers pet grooming and will serve as the city pound for stray dogs. The mayor was joined in the inauguration by Councilors Terrence Alibarbar, Fa Fugoso, Niño dela Cruz and Marjun Isidro, along with Veterinary Inspection Board chief Dr. Nick Santos and City Engineer Moises Alcantara.