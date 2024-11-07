LTO eyes security paper shortage resolution

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced on Thursday that it has resolved the looming shortage of security paper for printing vehicle registration certificates.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II said the agency had proactively addressed the issue by issuing guidelines in August to mitigate the impact of the shortage.

“We are grateful that the problem did not worsen, thanks to the timely delivery of the necessary security paper,” Mendoza said.

“We were able to anticipate the problem with the help of Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista and our dedicated colleagues at the LTO.”

The security paper was delivered on 7 November and the LTO estimates that it will be sufficient for several months of vehicle registration and other transactions.

Due to the previous shortage, the LTO had to print some certificates of registration on regular bond paper. With the arrival of the security paper, Mendoza will issue a memorandum to schedule the printing of these documents on the appropriate paper.

The security paper is expected to be distributed to LTO regional offices next week and Mendoza said that regional directors have been notified to prepare for the printing process and to inform their clients about the transition.