LRT-1 Cavite line ready to go

Passengers traveling between Metro Manila and Cavite will soon be able to ride the LRT-1 Cavite extension, as Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) has confirmed that the first phase of the system will start operations next week.

At a press briefing on Thursday, newly appointed LRMC president and CEO Enrico Benipayo confirmed that the first phase of the train line will start serving the riding public on 16 November.

“We are excited to share that LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 is nearing completion and is all set to open this month. This project is expected to bring significant benefits to commuters, including reduced travel time, improved air quality, and economic growth in the region,” Benipayo said.

Once operational, the extended LRT-1 will improve connectivity to southern Metro Manila, easing traffic congestion and providing commuters with a faster and more convenient travel option.

As final preparations continue, LRMC is conducting system integration works, commissioning train sets, and carrying out operational readiness tests to ensure a seamless transition for passengers.

The installation of automated entrance gates, ticket vending machines, and teller booths has also been completed to support the extension’s operations.

Station name changes

In line with Resolutions 011-2024 and 020-2024 issued by the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Board of Directors, LRMC said it will implement several station name changes on the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1.

Redemptorist Station will be renamed Redemptorist — Aseana Station, while MIA Station will become MIA Road Station. Asia World Station will be changed to PITX Station, and Ninoy Aquino Station will be renamed Ninoy Aquino Avenue Station.

Additionally, Dr. Santos Station will retain its name but will now be listed as Dr. Santos Station (formerly Sucat).

In another development, LRMC confirmed Benipayo’s appointment, which became official this month. It followed a smooth transition period under the leadership of interim president and CEO Jose Ma. K. Lim, who guided the company for more than six months.

Benipayo is a seasoned professional with over 35 years of experience in the rail industry. He has extensive expertise in engineering, procurement, construction, and operations and maintenance consultancy.

Before his position as general manager, Benipayo was LRMC’s chief operating officer.

Despite stepping down from the CEO role, Lim, on the other hand, will remain an influential figure at LRMC, taking on the role of Chairperson of the company’s Executive Committee.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the partial operation will add five more stops on the LRT-1 line.

In Phase 1, there is the Redemptorist Station, MIA Station, Asiaworld Station, Ninoy Aquino Station and Dr. Santos Station.

These additional destinations will extend the current LRT-1 route from 20 kilometers to 26 kilometers from Pasay City to Parañaque City. With this, the DOTr boasts a travel time of less than an hour in traversing the area covered by the railway.