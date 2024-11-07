LET ALOHI PLAY: Foxies push for Robins-Hardy’s PVL stint

Farm Fresh team owner Frank Lao has a special request as they head into the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference that starts this Saturday: Let Alohi Robins-Hardy play.

In a press statement distributed during a news conference on Thursday, the distinguished sportsman said he had a prior agreement with PVL president Ricky Palou that the 28-year-old Robins-Hardy can play provided that she presents a valid Philippine passport.

Palou, however, suddenly had a change of heart, saying that Robins-Hardy will not be allowed to compete unless she joins the PVL draft next year.

Palou followed it up by sitting down with Strong Group Athletics (SGA) executives to admit his “oversight” regarding Robins-Hardy’s eligibility status.

To make up, Palou raised the idea of letting other teams decide whether Robins-Hardy will be allowed to play, provided that SGA can secure a majority of the team owners or their representatives to sign a “Letter of No Objection.”

In less than two days after the said meeting, Lao was able to draw the support of five squads — Zus Coffee, Galeries Tower, PLDT, Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo, and was on his way to secure approval of two other teams — but Palou suddenly reiterated that there is no way for them to allow Robins-Hardy to see action without joining the PVL draft.

“After the PVL draft, there was an agreement between me and Mr. Palou that Alohi can play provided that she presents a valid Philippine passport. That’s why I was shocked to learn that she can’t play unless she joins the PVL draft,” Lao said.

“That’s why it’s really frustrating to know that they will not allow her to compete unless she joins the PVL draft, which will happen next year.”

Palou, however, remains firm on their decision of not allowing Robins-Hardy to play.

“We have a rule,” he said.

“If we allow her to play, other teams will get mad at us. If we have a rule, let’s follow it.”

Lao has been synonymous to sports excellence.

In fact, almost all of the teams that he is supporting are doing well at the collegiate level while Converge is slowly transforming into one of the most exciting teams in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

His flagship squad — the SGA — also helped the country regain the William Jones Cup title in Taipei last earlier this year.

It also had a memorable runner-up finish at the prestigious Dubai International Basketball Championship early this year, where the team was led by National Basketball Association superstar Dwight Howard and reigning University Athletic Association of the Philippines Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao.

That’s why Lao is very determined to boost his squad, including Robins-Hardy, a 6-foot-1 setter who played for Cignal in the Philippine Superliga before returning to the United States in 2021.

“All we want is to be competitive — that’s all,” said Lao, who beefed up the Foxies with the recruitment of veteran spiker Rachel Anne Daquis and seasoned libero Jheck Dionela to give powerhouse teams a good fight.

“But how can we do it if we will not be allowed to recruit players whom we believe can help us achieve our goal? We want to make it to the top four that’s why we’re spending money and adding new recruits to help us entertain the fans and win the title.”

“We know that there’s no shortcut to success. That’s why we’re working hard to recruit and develop our team into becoming a title contender.”

Robins-Hardy, meanwhile, expressed sadness over reports that she still has to wait before she can continue her professional career in the Philippines.

“It’s really disappointing because I had to give up my job just to play and provide excitement to volleyball fans here in the Philippines,” said Alohi-Hardy, a former national team member and cousin of PBA veteran Gabe Norwood.