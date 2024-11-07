Kidnap suspect apprehended by NBI

The National Bureau of Investigation-Alaminos District Office (NBI-ALDO) have arrested a suspect in La Union for allegedly kidnapping his former live-in partner’s minor children.

The bureau said the complainant entrusted her daughters to her former live-in partner around May or June with the condition that he will return them in July.

But when the subject failed to bring them back up until October, the woman filed a complaint before the NBI-ALDO.

Agents of the NBI conducted a rescue operation and apprehended the individual in Barangay Cuence, Pugo with the children.

The rescued children were then turned over to the Dagupan City Social Welfare and Development Office, according to the NBI.

On the other hand, the individual underwent an inquest before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Dagupan City for kidnapping and failure to return a minor under Article 270 of the Revised Penal Code.

The suspect also underwent inquest for Violence Against Women and their Children under Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004 as well as other violations under the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.