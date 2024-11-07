Hot La Salle sends UST packing

Games Saturday:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

3:30 p.m. — Ateneo vs UE

6 p.m. — FEU vs NU

De La Salle University got some semblance of revenge after sending University of Santo Tomas (UST) packing with a satisfying, 26-28, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13, victory to march into the finals of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Shevana Laput and Angel Canino delivered at crunch time scoring the Lady Spikers’ last four points in the knockout semifinal for a return ticket to the championship round after a runner-up finish in the inaugural edition two years ago.

La Salle extended its unbeaten run to eight while breaking the hearts of the Golden Tigresses for a payback from losing the University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) crown in the Final Four of Season 86 six months ago.

The Lady Spikers will face the semis survivor between three-peat-seeking National University and unbeaten Far Eastern University in the best-of-three championship series of the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Tamaraws dispute the last finals berth on Saturday. Game 1 of the championship is set on 22 November.

Laput, the 2023 National Invitationals Most Valuable Player, scored four of her 19 points in the deciding frame including back-to-back hits that kept the Lady Spikers at a safe distance late in the set.

“I just knew I had to step up. I had to be there for my team and be that reliable player for them. I hope that it showed in the court and I hope that my team will continue to rely on me and see me as an Ate for them,” said Laput, who had 15 attack points, two aces and two kill blocks.

With UST closing in, 11-10, after trailing by three midway in the final frame, Laput took matters into her own hands, pounding down a kill to give La Salle more breathing room before answering Angge Poyos’ missile with her version.