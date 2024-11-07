Go congratulates Trump on election win, hopes for stronger PH-US ties

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on his victory in the 2024 United States presidential election, expressing hope that the win would strengthen ties between the two countries.

“Ipinapaabot ko ang aking taos-pusong pagbati kay President-elect Trump. Ang kanyang tagumpay ay isang pagkakataon upang mas palakasin ang ugnayan ng ating mga bansa,” Go said.

He highlighted the importance of a stable partnership between the Philippines and the U.S., pointing out that a stronger alliance could help address shared interests in areas such as economic cooperation, healthcare, and the welfare of Filipino-American communities.

“Importante na palakasin ang samahan ng dalawang bansa habang pinapairal ang mutual respect at cooperation upang maisulong ang kapakanan ng mga Pilipino nasaan man sila sa mundo,” he stated, adding that a new U.S. administration could open up fresh opportunities for cooperation, especially for Filipino-Americans.

Moreover, Go underscored potential collaboration areas that Trump’s administration could prioritize, such as programs aimed at improving healthcare access and benefits for Filipino Americans.

With the Filipino-American community now numbering over four million, Go emphasized the importance of policies that recognize their needs and contributions. He hopes that Trump’s administration will continue to address the unique concerns of Filipino-Americans.

Stable Philippine-US Relations

Reflecting on the Philippines’ foreign relations priorities, Go underscored the value of stable U.S. relations, viewing the country as an ally and a partner in promoting peace, security, and progress in the Asia-Pacific.

He expressed optimism that Trump’s policies would support continued peace and cooperation, especially in areas of strategic importance to both nations.

“Our alliance with the U.S. has always been a partnership built on mutual respect and shared values. I hope that we continue to build on this foundation for the benefit of both our countries,” Go said.