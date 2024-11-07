Get the new iPhone 16 Pro for as low as PhP86 per day with Home Credit's flexible payment plans

Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone 16 Series has arrived in the Philippines, and Home Credit Philippines, the nation’s leading consumer finance company, has made upgrading to this latest technology both accessible and affordable. Now, you can own the latest iPhone 16 Pro—and other models in the series—by choosing from flexible installment plans available at authorized iPhone resellers nationwide.

Home Credit's installment options make it easy to enjoy Apple’s premium experience without financial strain. With daily payments starting at just PhP68 for the iPhone 16 and PhP86 for the iPhone 16 Pro, the options cater to a range of budgets and are customizable to your chosen variant and plan.

The iPhone 16 Pro: A Premium Choice for All Users

The iPhone 16 Pro stands out for its performance, durability, and premium design. Equipped with advanced technology and elegant aesthetics, the iPhone 16 Pro offers users a seamless experience that combines luxury and practicality. Designed with a titanium body, ceramic shield front, and a textured matte glass back, this model not only looks sleek but is also built to last.

Available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium, the iPhone 16 Pro comes in storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, allowing users to choose the ideal capacity for their needs. Powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 Pro delivers smooth, lag-free performance that’s ideal for gaming, multitasking, and other intensive tasks. Additionally, with its robust battery, users can enjoy up to 27 hours of video playback.

Flexible Financing for iPhone Enthusiasts

To help make this advanced device accessible to more Filipinos, Home Credit offers a variety of installment options. Customers can choose a 0% interest rate for up to 12-month plans or a 1% interest per month for extended 24-month installments. With a downpayment as low as 30%, these options allow users to manage their finances while enjoying the latest iPhone experience.

The iPhone 16 Pro offers users a cutting-edge camera system with a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and 12MP telephoto lens, plus a 12MP front camera for ultra-clear selfies. Weighing 199g and featuring a vibrant 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2622x1206 resolution, this model ensures an immersive visual experience while maintaining the durability needed for daily use. Plus, with an IP68 rating, the iPhone 16 Pro is protected against water, dust, and spills, making it a solid investment for anyone seeking an upgrade.

Discover the Versatility of the iPhone 16 Series

Apart from the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 16 Series includes a range of models tailored to different needs and preferences. Whether you’re looking for compact efficiency or expansive display, there’s an iPhone 16 model for everyone: