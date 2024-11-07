Get the new iPhone 16 Pro for as low as PhP86 per day with Home Credit's flexible payment plans

Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone 16 Series has arrived in the Philippines, and Home Credit Philippines, the nation’s leading consumer finance company, has made upgrading to this latest technology both accessible and affordable. Now, you can own the latest iPhone 16 Pro—and other models in the series—by choosing from flexible installment plans available at authorized iPhone resellers nationwide.
Home Credit's installment options make it easy to enjoy Apple’s premium experience without financial strain. With daily payments starting at just PhP68 for the iPhone 16 and PhP86 for the iPhone 16 Pro, the options cater to a range of budgets and are customizable to your chosen variant and plan.
The iPhone 16 Pro: A Premium Choice for All Users
The iPhone 16 Pro stands out for its performance, durability, and premium design. Equipped with advanced technology and elegant aesthetics, the iPhone 16 Pro offers users a seamless experience that combines luxury and practicality. Designed with a titanium body, ceramic shield front, and a textured matte glass back, this model not only looks sleek but is also built to last.
Available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium, the iPhone 16 Pro comes in storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, allowing users to choose the ideal capacity for their needs. Powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 Pro delivers smooth, lag-free performance that’s ideal for gaming, multitasking, and other intensive tasks. Additionally, with its robust battery, users can enjoy up to 27 hours of video playback.
Flexible Financing for iPhone Enthusiasts
To help make this advanced device accessible to more Filipinos, Home Credit offers a variety of installment options. Customers can choose a 0% interest rate for up to 12-month plans or a 1% interest per month for extended 24-month installments. With a downpayment as low as 30%, these options allow users to manage their finances while enjoying the latest iPhone experience.
The iPhone 16 Pro offers users a cutting-edge camera system with a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and 12MP telephoto lens, plus a 12MP front camera for ultra-clear selfies. Weighing 199g and featuring a vibrant 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2622x1206 resolution, this model ensures an immersive visual experience while maintaining the durability needed for daily use. Plus, with an IP68 rating, the iPhone 16 Pro is protected against water, dust, and spills, making it a solid investment for anyone seeking an upgrade.
Discover the Versatility of the iPhone 16 Series
Apart from the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 16 Series includes a range of models tailored to different needs and preferences. Whether you’re looking for compact efficiency or expansive display, there’s an iPhone 16 model for everyone:
- iPhone 16: Available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB options, this model combines outstanding performance with a 6.1-inch OLED display (2556x1179 resolution). Colors include Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine. Powered by the A18 chip, it offers a smooth experience for daily tasks and a battery life of up to 22 hours of video playback. Get it for as low as PhP68 per day for 24 months.
- iPhone 16 Plus: For users who prefer larger screens, the iPhone 16 Plus features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2796x1290. Powered by the A18 chip, this model delivers powerful performance and up to 27 hours of video playback. With storage options from 128GB to 512GB and available in multiple colors, it’s available for as low as PhP77 per day.
- iPhone 16 Pro Max: With a 6.9-inch OLED display and a stunning 2868x1320 resolution, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is perfect for anyone who values screen space. This model features the same powerful camera system as the iPhone 16 Pro and an A18 Pro chip that enables fast, seamless usage. With up to 33 hours of battery life, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is available for PhP104 per day, depending on your payment plan.
Each of these models offers exceptional durability and performance, with features designed to enhance the user’s experience while providing the level of reliability Apple users have come to expect.
Convenience and Ease with Home Credit
Getting the latest iPhone has never been easier, thanks to Home Credit’s quick and convenient application process. Eligible customers can apply for a Home Credit plan with just one valid ID and receive approval within minutes. To simplify your experience, download the Home Credit App from Google Play or the App Store for pre-approval and a smoother transaction.
For added convenience, Home Credit Philippines has partnered with numerous iPhone resellers across the country, including Abenson, Beyond the Box, Power Mac, and many more, as well as over 5,000 other Apple retailers. You can check availability at nearby partner stores by visiting Shoppingmall.ph.
The Smart Way to Own an iPhone 16
Apple’s iPhone series has long been known for its innovation, quality, and seamless user experience, making it a desirable choice among Filipinos. With Home Credit’s flexible plans, it’s easier than ever to own one of the world’s most sought-after devices without compromising on quality or budget.
For updates and additional details about Home Credit’s iPhone 16 Series promos, visit the official website at www.homecredit.ph. Follow Home Credit on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest offers and news.