FLI earns ecology champion award

Major developer Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) established its sustainability level, earning the 2024 Excellence in Ecology and Economy Award in the Excellence Category — Large Enterprise.

The award was presented during the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (PCCI) 50th Philippine Business and Conference Expo, with Vice President Sara Duterte, personally handing out the awards.

The recognition underscores FLI’s groundbreaking commitment to integrating environmental responsibility with business innovation, further enhancing its role as a pioneer in sustainable real estate.

The Excellence in Ecology and Economy Award acknowledges companies that go beyond compliance, showcasing innovative environmental programs and sustainable practices that positively impact both business operations and the communities they serve.

FLI’s numerous green initiatives have not only minimized its environmental footprint but also created opportunities for economic growth.

Flagship projects lead way

From the very beginning, sustainability has been at the heart of FLI’s mission. This is evident in its flagship project, Filinvest City, the first and only central business district in the Philippines to earn a LEEDv4 Gold certification for Neighborhood Development Plan.

The recognition highlights FLI’s vision of building sustainable urban spaces, with Filinvest City also earning a 3-star BERDE certification, further solidifying the company’s commitment to green building practices.

In addition to Filinvest City, FLI’s dedication to renewable energy is exemplified by Festival Mall’s solar rooftop system, installed in collaboration with Filinvest-ENGIE Renewable Energy Enterprise.

With 5,303 photovoltaic panels, the system generates 2.8 MW of clean energy, producing around 3,982,021 kilowatt-hour (KWH) of renewable electricity annually.

This initiative has avoided approximately 2,836 tons of CO2 emissions, equivalent to taking 675 gasoline vehicles off the road or growing 46,894 tree seedlings over 10 years.

Green buildings, smart tech

One Filinvest, an office tower in Ortigas, stands as a testament to FLI’s commitment to green architecture. The building has earned a LEED Gold certification and is designed to be 10 percent more energy-efficient than standard buildings, using 35 percent less water to further reduce its environmental impact.

Studio 7 in Quezon City, another of FLI’s mixed-use developments, has earned a LEED Silver certification, utilizing cutting-edge technologies to optimize energy efficiency and sustainability.