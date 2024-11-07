Firewood cooking impacts rural women, girls

Women and girls in off-grid and remote households are the most susceptible to indoor pollution as their role in the kitchen or cooking exposes them to fumes from burning firewood, according to the United Nations Women Philippines (UNWP), a UN organization that works for the empowerment of women.

UNWP national program officer Jonas Perez made the observation during Wednesday’s Climate Change Commission press conference.

“A typical rural family needs at least 10 to 15 kilos of wood for indoor cooking,” Perez said, stressing the environmental and health risks of the practice.

It can also cause food insecurity if firewood is scarce, as women won’t be able to cook meals, according to Perez.

“They spend at least two to three hours and a maximum of four hours per day gathering the wood [needed] for cooking. If we look at the weekly duration, it [takes them almost] 24 hours, or at least one day has been spent on just gathering or collecting firewood,” he added.

Along with non-government organization Aksyon Klima, the CCC hosted the press briefing as part of the country's preparation for the observance of the annual Global Warming and Climate Change Consciousness Week on 19 to 25 November.