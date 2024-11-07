FEU, La Salle eye streak extensions

Games today:

(Ynares Sports Arena)

2 p.m. — D’Navigators vs DLSU-EcoOil

4 p.m. — Criss Cross vs PGJC Navy

6 p.m. — Martelli Meats vs FEU-DN Steel

DN Steel-FEU and EcoOil-La Salle look to extend their winning runs as they face a pair of struggling teams at the resumption of the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference elimination round Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Ultras, led by Dryx Saavedra and Doula Ndongala, are aiming for their fifth consecutive win and the top spot as they take on the Martelli Meats Master Butchers in the 6 p.m. main game of another explosive triple-header.

Despite the Master Butchers’ winless record, DN Steel-FEU head coach Eddieson Orcullo has emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and staying on guard against complacency, especially with a highly anticipated showdown against the Savouge Spin Doctors looming on Sunday.

Reflecting on their recent five-set comeback victory over the VNS Griffins last Sunday, Orcullo said that a lot of work needs to be done.

In the 2 p.m. opener, La Salle-EcoOil (2-0) clashes with D’Navigators-Iloilo, currently eighth in the standings with a 1-3 record. While the Green Oilers secured comfortable sweeps in their first two matches, head coach Jose Roque knows they’re up against a skilled and experienced opponent in D’Navigators.

Led by reliable scorers Madz Gampong, Edward Camposano and Barbie San Andres, along with middle blockers Jayvee Sumagaysay and Vince Himzon, the D’Navigators present a well-rounded challenge.

“We watched yung previous games ng D’Navigators. You don’t take them lightly. Our only advantage is our youth but we still have to prepare hard.”

At 4 p.m., Criss Cross, determined to bounce back after a tough five-set defeat to Cignal, test the rising PGJC Navy side’s mettle. The King Crunchers’ star, Open Conference Most Valuable Player Jude Garcia, delivered a remarkable 35-point performance in their last game, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win.