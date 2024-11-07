Fashion is this e-comm platform’s growing category

E-commerce platform Shopee recorded an impressive development in its fashion category following the recent mega sales.
The app saw a 140 percent growth in fashion orders during its last 9.9 sale, signaling the growing opportunities for fashion sellers and creators.
“Fashion continues to be a growing category in Shopee. This includes clothing, accessories and footwear,” Erin Tagudin, head of public relations at Shopee Philippines, said.
Shopee attributes this milestone to three key factors: Affordable prices or seasonal sales, its user-friendly interface, and fashion-forward content care of its affiliates.
The Shopee Affiliate Program emerged as a powerful tool for fostering trust and engagement among shoppers. It rewards registered Shopee affiliates with a small commission every time someone orders an item they promote. Over the past year, the Shopee Affiliate Program has experienced remarkable growth, seeing close to 600 percent year-on-year increase in new affiliates compared to 2023.
Fashion creators play a key role in ensuring a smooth online shopping journey for apparel – a category where concerns of sizing and fit often causes hesitation. By offering product demonstrations and sharing honest reviews, these creators are able to build trust with buyers. Through personalized product recommendations and growing partnerships with content creators on features like Shopee Live and Shopee Video, users get an inside peek into how stylish pieces look when worn and shoppers increasingly turn to Shopee where they can explore millions of fashion deals.
As a cornerstone of the platform’s interactive shopping experience, Shopee Live continues to grow with over 60 percent increase in viewership year-on-year. With millions of streams conducted on the platform in 2024 alone, this feature allows creators to connect directly with their audiences.
Shopee Video is a newly launched feature that has been delivering impressive results, with creators producing 10 times more content on Shopee Video in the first quarter of 2024. It has been proven instrumental in increasing brand visibility, consumer engagement, and order conversion through seamless content-to-checkout experiences.
Additionally, Shopee showcased its increasingly robust assortment of fashion items on its platform, ranging from established international brands like Cole Haan, Jag, Lee, and Forever 21 to trendy up-and-coming labels like Lovito and Tala by Kyla.
Deals
Shoppers can be assured of a reliable and exciting online shopping experience at Shopee’s 11.11 Mega Pamasko Sale with on-time pamasko delivery, 70 percent off holiday deals, and free shipping with no minimum spend.
On 11 November, shoppers can check the app at 12 midnight, 12:30 a.m., 12 noon, and 6:30 p.m. with 11.11 rush deals for offers on must-have products like the Xiaomi smart TV, Dyson Airwrap and Nintendo Switch.