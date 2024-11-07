Fashion is this e-comm platform’s growing category

E-commerce platform Shopee recorded an impressive development in its fashion category following the recent mega sales.

The app saw a 140 percent growth in fashion orders during its last 9.9 sale, signaling the growing opportunities for fashion sellers and creators.

“Fashion continues to be a growing category in Shopee. This includes clothing, accessories and footwear,” Erin Tagudin, head of public relations at Shopee Philippines, said.

Shopee attributes this milestone to three key factors: Affordable prices or seasonal sales, its user-friendly interface, and fashion-forward content care of its affiliates.