Eligibility row confuses Alohi

Setter Alohi Robins-Hardy is not stressing about being at the center of an eligibility issue after signing with Farm Fresh for the coming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.

“Confused. Shocked, maybe a little bit but I take it with a grain of salt. I’m from Hawaii, I’m very chill and laid back,” the Filipino-Hawaiian said during the Foxies’ press conference to air their side of the controversy Thursday.

Farm Fresh management tapped the 28-year-old playmaker as a direct hire to add depth and experience to the young squad.

However, PVL rules state that players who have not played with any member club after its elevation to a professional league in 2021 must undergo the Draft process making Robins-Hardy ineligible.

The Foxies appealed to allow the former national team member to see action in the season-opening conference but the PVL stood by its rules.

“I’m not really stressed but I feel for these guys, the management the team. But I’m laid back I’m not really worried. I’m just gonna do my thing and help the team out, in any way I can,” Robins-Hardy said.

Robins-Hardy last played in the Philippines back in 2020 for Cignal in the defunct Philippine Superliga.

She, however, failed to secure the required Philippine passport when the HD Spikers joined the PVL three years ago.

Robins-Hardy has been training with the squad since last month, sharing valuable knowledge with young setter Louie Romero.

It would’ve been a reunion for Robins-Hardy and former Cignal teammates Rachel Anne Daquis and libero Jheck Dionela, who signed with Farm Fresh during the off-season.

“They’re really sad about it. They were expecting to play with her but then she won’t be able to with this situation,” Farm Fresh assistant coach and Strong Group Athletics volleyball program head Kiara Cruz.

“They’re happy that Alohi’s training with them but they’re also taking it with a grain of salt. But come what may, they’re ready to play with or without her.”

With just days before the start of the six-month-long AFC on Saturday, Robins-Hardy is just letting the management and the PVL settle the issue.