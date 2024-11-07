DOH logs over 314K dengue cases this year

The Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday reported that it has logged over 314,000 dengue cases this year.



As of October, the DOH has recorded 314,784 dengue cases. However, it noted that cases are declining overall, with an eight percent drop from 29 September to 12 October, with 21,097 cases reported compared to 23,032 cases tallied from 15 to 28 September.



All regions nationwide did not register an increase within this period, except for the National Capital Region (from 2,765 cases to 3,002 cases), Central Luzon (from 2,219 cases to 2,351 cases), and Calabarzon (from 2,907 cases to 3,513 cases).



The Health department also noted that the number of deaths decreased this year compared to last year.



As of 26 October, a lower case fatality rate (CFR) of 0.26 percent has been observed, compared to last year's CFR of 0.34 percent for the same period of monitoring.



The agency attributed it to better health-seeking practices and improved healthcare delivery.



“Nakikita sa ating datos na patuloy na bumababa ang kaso ng mga namamatay dahil sa dengue (We can see the continued downward trend of CFR from dengue)," DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.



"Pero hindi dapat tayo maging kampante dahil patuloy ang pag-ulan sa panahong ito (But we cannot be complacent because the rainy season continues)," Herbosa added.



The DOH assured the public that hospitals are well-prepared to manage cases effectively.



It added that it maintains close collaboration with local government units (LGUs) for prevention and testing initiatives against dengue.



These include ensuring that mosquito breeding grounds are destroyed, the population is reminded to cover more of their skin and use mosquito repellents, and cases are detected earlier and managed better.



In hotspot areas, the DOH also provides diagnostic kits and insecticides, in addition to supportive supervision.



"Ang ugnayan ng DOH at mga lokal na pamahalaan ay mahalaga para masigurong napananatili sa mga komunidad ang mga paraan para mapuksa ang dengue (The collaboration of the DOH and LGUs is important to ensure that communities are equipped to fight dengue)," Herbosa said.



The Health chief also advised the public to regularly clean their surroundings so that water infested with mosquitoes does not accumulate.



Herbosa also urged the public to wear clothing that covers most of the skin and apply mosquito repellent lotion or spray.



Meanwhile, those experiencing fever, headache, stomachache, rashes, or other symptoms are told to consult a doctor or health center immediately.