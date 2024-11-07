DHSUD activates shelter clusters ahead 'Marce' landfall

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) activated its shelter clusters nationwide on Tuesday in preparation for the possible impacts of Typhoon Marce.

The move was in compliance to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive for government agencies to brace for the cyclone.

DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar ordered department officials to start efforts ahead of Marce's landfall, which has intensified.

Undersecretary for Disaster Response Randy Escolango issued a memorandum hours after the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) called for preparedness of all member-agencies in anticipation to the possible effects of the weather disturbance.

According to Secretary Acuzar, nationwide alertness for this typhoon is necessary as areas from Luzon to Mindanao are forecasted to have severe winds and hazards affecting regions near coastal waters.

“Activating our teams on the ground days before landfall will better position our responses to ensure faster delivery of DHSUD services,” he said.

The memorandum order stated that “all Regional Directors are enjoined to convene a meeting with the respective Shelter Cluster members within the region and develop a plan of action using all resources and interventions available”.

Regional directors were also directed to submit daily situational reports to DHSUD Central Office.