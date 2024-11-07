DHSUD activates ‘Marce’ shelter clusters

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar ordered agency officials on Thursday to maintain a proactive stance ahead of the potential effects of tropical cyclone “Marce.”

According to Acuzar, nationwide vigilance is necessary as the forecast was for severe winds and hazards in areas from Luzon to Mindanao, particularly regions near coastal waters.

“Activating our teams on the ground days before landfall will better position our responses to ensure faster delivery of DHSUD services,” Acuzar said.

To ensure timely and coordinated actions, the regional directors were instructed to submit daily situational reports to the DHSUD Central Office.

For post-disaster assistance, the DHSUD provides unconditional cash aid through its Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP). The program extends P30,000 to families with totally damaged homes and P10,000 to those with partially damaged homes, whether due to natural or man-made calamities.