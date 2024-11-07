DBM assures sufficient funds available to aid disaster-stricken areas

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) assured the public on Thursday that it has sufficient funds to support disaster recovery in typhoon-hit areas.

This statement came after President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. noted that the Quick Response Funds (QRF) were depleted.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman explained that the QRF is a built-in standby fund allocated for preparatory activities, relief, and rehabilitation in the event of disasters and calamities.

“The Quick Response Fund is divided among various agencies. The Department of Agriculture, DepEd, DSWD, DILG, PNP, BFP, OCD, DPWH, DOH, and DOTr-PCG,” she said.

She noted that as of 24 October, these government agencies had P30 billion in available funds.

“At that time, what they were obligated to do was roughly P15 billion but now, it's November, and we've seen that agencies like DSWD and DPWH have already used up what they have, so they're asking for replenishment,” she added.

Under the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA), the existing National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMF) balance can be used to replenish agency QRFs. Agencies may request replenishment from the DBM once they have utilized at least 50 percent of their QRF.

Pangandaman said that concerned agencies could also tap other available sources, such as the Contingent Fund, Unprogrammed Appropriations, and the Local Government Support Fund (LGSF), to augment their QRFs.

“We still have the Contingent Fund. More or less, we still have P7 billion. So, that is the first source we can use,” she said.

Currently, the DSWD and DPWH have submitted requests to replenish their QRFs.

In the event that agency Contingent Funds run out, Pangandaman noted they could also turn to Unprogrammed Appropriations for additional resources.

Local government units in need of budget assistance may approach the DBM directly to access the Local Government Support Fund – Financial Assistance to Local Government Units (LGSF-FA to LGUs).

“In previous years, typhoons and natural disasters were not included in the menu. However, typhoons and disasters are increasing, so we have added a list to the LGSF menu that, if necessary, we can provide assistance to our local government units that have been affected by disasters,” Pangandaman added.

According to Local Budget Circular No. 155, the LGSF-FA to LGUs may be used for financial assistance to local governments for various projects, including disaster response, rehabilitation, and recovery.

This also covers the procurement or acquisition of disaster equipment and vehicles for response and rescue activities.