Curry outduels Tatum; Thunder streak ends

Stephen Curry outdueled Olympic teammate Jayson Tatum in a battling Golden State Warriors win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday while the Oklahoma City Thunder’s unbeaten start to the season ended against Denver.

The Warriors improved to 7-1 after a thrilling 118-112 victory over the National Basketball Association (NBA) champion on the road at the TD Garden.

The heavyweight showdown had been billed as a chance for Tatum to make a point after being benched by Golden State’s Team USA coach Steve Kerr in multiple games during August’s gold medal-winning Paris Olympics campaign.

But while Tatum impressed after coming alive in the second half to finish with a 32-point haul, it was Curry and the Warriors who came away with the victory.

“We always say ‘Have each other’s backs’ and guys are stepping up and committing to it,” said Curry, who had 27 points and nine assists with seven rebounds and four steals.

“We’re capable of beating anybody. It’s hard... but this is a different year and we’re trying to take baby steps and develop an identity,” Curry added.

Curry was given offensive support from Andrew Wiggins, who scored 16 points, while Buddy Hield added 16 from the bench, along with Kyle Anderson (11 points) and Jonathan Kuminga (10).

Tatum scored 24 points in the second half to help Boston turn a 14-point third-quarter deficit into a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter.

But Boston’s rally faltered down the stretch as the Warriors and Curry fought back to claim a win that leaves Golden State as one of three teams at the top of the Western Conference.