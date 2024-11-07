Crimson Hotels & Resorts Mactan and Boracay honored with Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence

London, England, United Kingdom, 4 November 2024 - Crimson Resort & Spa Boracay and Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan have received prestigious honors at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence for the second consecutive year. Celebrated for their commitment to luxury and guest satisfaction, Crimson Resort & Spa Boracay earned recognition for the “Best Breakfast,” while Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan received the award for “Best Value Spa.” Representing both properties, AVP for Sales Cecille Kimpo accepted the awards at the gala dinner held at Kimpton Fitzroy London.
“These awards highlight our commitment to curating the finest luxury experiences, acknowledging the outstanding efforts of each winning property,” said Charlotte Evans, Group Publishing Director at Condé Nast Johansens.
For over four decades, Condé Nast Johansens has guided independent travelers toward premium accommodations, and these awards serve as a significant mark of excellence within the luxury hospitality industry.
Michelin Recognition for Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan
Adding to its list of accolades, Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan has been included in the Michelin Guide for Hotels, a first for any property in Cebu and one of only six in the Philippines. Known for its captivating setting and extraordinary culinary offerings from Michelin-trained chefs like Chele Gonzalez and Javier Loya, this recognition solidifies the resort's status as a top luxury destination globally.
Elevating Philippine Hospitality
These international recognitions underscore Chroma Hospitality, Inc.’s leadership in the Philippine luxury sector. Both Crimson Resort & Spa Boracay and Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan continue to redefine standards, offering world-class service in two premier destinations.