Crimson Hotels & Resorts Mactan and Boracay honored with Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence

London, England, United Kingdom, 4 November 2024 - Crimson Resort & Spa Boracay and Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan have received prestigious honors at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence for the second consecutive year. Celebrated for their commitment to luxury and guest satisfaction, Crimson Resort & Spa Boracay earned recognition for the “Best Breakfast,” while Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan received the award for “Best Value Spa.” Representing both properties, AVP for Sales Cecille Kimpo accepted the awards at the gala dinner held at Kimpton Fitzroy London.

“These awards highlight our commitment to curating the finest luxury experiences, acknowledging the outstanding efforts of each winning property,” said Charlotte Evans, Group Publishing Director at Condé Nast Johansens.