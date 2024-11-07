CIDG nets over P2.4-B worth of counterfeit cigarettes

Content Warning: This article contains descriptions of criminal activities, human trafficking and counterfeit goods. Reader discretion is advised.





The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crime Unit seized over P2.4 billion worth of counterfeit cigarettes and smuggling equipment during a series of raids in Bulacan province and Valenzuela City.



According to CIDG chief PBGen. Nicolas Torre III, the counterfeit cigarettes are being manufactured in a hub in Bulacan province.



Torre said the distribution of these illegally manufactured cigarettes has reached Valenzuela City.



The CIDG, in coordination with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and local law enforcement officers, executed simultaneous OPLAN OLEA operations, “dismantling a large-scale illegal manufacturing and distribution operation” of smuggled cigarettes.



“The operation also revealed the illicit plant’s capacity to produce an estimated 12.9 million cigarettes daily, valued at approximately P45 million per day,” Torre told reporters.



He said the total market value of the confiscated items—including production machinery and raw materials—is estimated at P1.245 billion in the factory in Bulacan.



Torre also noted that about 155 trafficked individuals were rescued from the illegal cigarette plant.



Authorities confiscated a significant amount of illicit cigarette brands valued at an estimated P1.158 billion during three separate operations in Valenzuela.



Additionally, several foreign nationals identified by their aliases Yanliang, Rock, Zizhan, Zili, and Ziqiang were arrested in Valenzuela City, while a certain Wu was captured in Bulacan.



These arrested foreigners are facing charges related to tax evasion, intellectual property violations, and human trafficking, among other crimes.



“Seizure and inventory operations were carefully conducted by BIR Revenue Officers in the presence of local Barangay Moranquillo, San Rafael Bulacan officials, ensuring complete transparency,” Torre stressed.



Meanwhile, the arrested suspects have been transferred to the CIDG Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crime Unit (AFCCU) for documentation and further legal processing.



All confiscated evidence remains under the temporary custody of the BIR.



Additionally, charges for violations under R.A. 9208, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 (as amended by RA 10364), and R.A. 8293 (Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines) are currently being prepared against the suspects.