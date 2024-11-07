CEB launches direct Manila, Sapporo flights

On Thursday, Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced that the airline is set to launch the only direct flights between Manila and Sapporo in January of next year.

With its famously low fares, this will make travelers visit the City of Snow much more exciting and affordable.

CEB will begin to operate flights between Manila and Sapporo on 16 January 2025, with thrice a week flights every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. CEB is the only carrier operating direct flights between these two cities.

“We are extremely excited to be the only carrier providing nonstop service between Sapporo and Manila. CEB’s goal of growing its global network and enabling air travel for a greater number of people is demonstrated by the opening of this route. We are also thrilled to provide more Filipinos with the chance to enjoy Sapporo’s winter charm,” Xander Lao, chief commercial officer and president of CEB, said.

Speedier travel

With the opening of CEB’s direct flights from Manila to Sapporo, passengers may reduce their journey time from up to 10 hours on other airlines with layovers to just over five hours.

Lao added that Filipino tourists can now anticipate skiing at the Teine Ski Resort, taking part in the world-famous Sapporo Snow Festival in February, or visiting the Jozankei Onsen for its tranquil spas and spectacular views.