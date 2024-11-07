Bong Go prioritizes pro-poor programs during visit to Angat, Bulacan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reiterated his unwavering commitment to supporting pro-poor programs as he distributed aid to over 1,500 impoverished residents in Angat, Bulacan, on 6 November 2024. In collaboration with the local government led by Mayor Reynante Bautista, Go helped those affected by recent calamities and highlighted the importance of ensuring that no Filipino goes hungry.

“Ako naman po ay patuloy na ilalapit ang serbisyong nararapat sa ating mga kababayan dahil ‘yan ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo," said Go, often referred to as Mr. Malasakit, in his speech.

"Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Kayo po ang dapat kong pasalamatan dahil binigyan niyo po ako ng pagkakataon na makapaglingkod at makapagserbisyo sa inyo,” he added.

A total of 800 qualified indigents, who were also recovering from recent calamities, received food packs, masks, vitamins, fans, shirts, snacks, basketballs, and volleyballs during the morning batch of the event. Shoes, a watch, a cell phone, and a bicycle were also given to a few individuals. The same assistance was extended to 700 recipients during the afternoon batch.

Through this initiative, coordinated with the Angat local government, financial aid was also disbursed to each qualified beneficiary.