Big guns chart paths to title glory

Perennial contenders PLDT, Cignal, Petro Gazz and Chery Tiggo are ready to launch their 2024-25 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference campaigns with each team charting its own path to a title run as they prepare for the season’s challenges.

The PVL’s highly anticipated conference kicks off tomorrow at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City, promising six months of competitive play filled with drama, suspense and unpredictable outcomes from all 12 teams.

The High Speed Hitters, the HD Spikers, the Angels and the Crossovers are taking varied approaches to this extended season, with some retaining their core players while others adapt to key roster changes.

PLDT and Petro Gazz are moving forward with largely unchanged lineups, counting on a stable roster to give them an edge. In contrast, Cignal and Chery Tiggo have had to recalibrate after losing some of their key players to other teams during the off-season.

For the High Speed Hitters, the return of Filipino-Canadian hitter Savi Davison for their first match against the Nxled Chameleons on 12 November adds depth and firepower, while the Angels anticipate the comeback of middle blocker MJ Phillips as they face the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the opening game.

Petro Gazz is optimistic about building on team chemistry, which Phillips believes has only strengthened.

“Chemistry is always very important, and being with them, with no changes, is a great thing. I’m just very excited about this conference,” Phillips said.

The High Speed Hitters, on the other hand, are focused on steady growth, especially after narrowly missing a Finals appearance in the last Reinforced conference.

“We’re always focused on improvement. If ever we play better, our standing also improves,” PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort said, noting their commitment to maintaining consistent progress throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, Cignal and Chery Tiggo are adjusting after significant roster turnovers.

Cignal enters the season without the influential presence of Rachel Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga, who have transferred to Farm Fresh Foxies and ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles, respectively.

The HD Spikers have also lost Chin Basas, Gen Casugod, Jheck Dionela and Chai Troncoso, thus leaving the team with just 11 players in their recent tune-up against Petro Gazz in Cagayan de Oro.