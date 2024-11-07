Biñan crushes San Juan, regains 2nd spot

Biñan Tatak Gel got hold of second spot again while Bacoor suffered a crucial loss in the 2024 Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) late Wednesday at the Bacoor Strike Gym in Cavite.

The Volley Angels scored a 25-23, 25-21, 25-18 sweep of the San Juan Lady Knights to get back the coveted No. 2 seed, thanks to also-ran AM Caloocan’s big 18-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-23 upset win over the the Strikers at home.

Biñan wrapped up its campaign at 11-5 for 35 points while Bacoor slid to 11-4 for 33 points with still a chance to reclaim the desired spot pending its final match in the heated race for the other twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

Quezon, at 14-1, has already sealed the top seed and the first bonus while Rizal is running fourth at 10-4 in the homestretch of the upstart league founded by former Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Erika Jin Deloria showed the way with 18 points on 18 attacks in Biñan’s much-needed win to stay in the race of the nine-team, two-round tourney backed by Extreme One-Stop Shop Appliances, ASICS, Mikasa and Gerflor with MPTV and Outcomm as broadcast partners.

May Ann Nuique added 11 while Zenneth Irene Perolino and Jen Kylene Villegas had nine points each as the Volley Angels needed only 80 minutes to take care of business against the Lady Knights.

In contrast, Bacoor missed out on the chance to secure the second seed outright in a stunning defeat to an already eliminated Caloocan side though it still sports a pretty chance with a game left against San Juan.

Iary Yongco-Quimson served as the biggest thorn for the Strikers, erupting for 22 points on 18 hits and four blocks to spearhead the Air Force Spikers’ upset.

She drew solid coverage from May Anne Pantino-Deflem and Angel Mae Antipuesto with 16 and 10 points, respectively, as Caloocan improved to 7-7 with two games to spare.