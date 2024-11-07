Betrayal of trust?

Dear Editor,

The revelations during the investigation into alleged corruption within the Department of Education (DepEd) have sent shockwaves throughout the country. If the allegations are true, they paint a disturbing picture of dishonesty within an institution that is entrusted with nurturing the minds of the nation’s youth.

As reported in Daily Tribune, the exposé by DepEd chief accountant Rhunna Catalan — who claimed to have received P25,000 monthly from then-DepEd Secretary and current Vice President Sara Duterte — represents a betrayal of the Filipino people’s trust and a significant setback in the fight for quality education.

The DepEd, as the government agency responsible for overseeing public education, bears immense responsibility. It is the cornerstone of shaping future generations, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to navigate an increasingly complex world.

Filipino students deserve an educational system that is free from corruption, where resources are allocated transparently and used to improve learning outcomes.

The alleged misuse of funds for personal gain by a DepEd official not only diverts resources away from classrooms and essential learning materials, but also erodes public trust in the entire department.

When educators themselves are embroiled in such scandals, it sends a demoralizing message to students, teachers, and the broader community. It fosters an environment of cynicism and undermines the very foundation of education — which is to inspire and empower the next generation.

However, this incident is not isolated. For years, persistent allegations of corruption within the DepEd have ranged from irregularities in procurement to nepotism in hiring. These issues have created a culture of impunity, where those in power feel emboldened to exploit the system for personal gain.

The Marcos administration’s response to this matter is also concerning. Despite the seriousness of the accusations, there seems to be a lack of urgency in addressing them. This inaction — or worse, a perceived tolerance for such practices — only perpetuates the cycle of corruption.

Our people deserve better, and our children deserve better. It is clear that we need an education agency that is transparent, accountable, and focused on delivering quality education.

To achieve this, we believe there must be a swift and impartial investigation into the DepEd’s cash distribution system, and those involved — regardless of their position or affiliation — must be held fully accountable under the law.

The DepEd also needs to implement stricter measures to ensure transparency in its financial dealings. Regular audits and public disclosures of its budget allocations and expenditures are essential to rebuilding public trust.

Additionally, creating a safe and supportive environment for whistleblowers is crucial. The current system often discourages individuals from coming forward for fear of retaliation.

Moreover, the educational system itself needs reform to focus on meritocracy and ethical conduct. Anti-corruption education should be integrated into the curriculum at all levels to foster a culture of integrity and social responsibility among students.

The fight against corruption in the DepEd is not just about prosecuting a few individuals; it’s about safeguarding the future of the Philippines. Education is the bedrock of a thriving democracy and a prosperous nation.

By dismantling corruption and prioritizing transparency, we can ensure that every Filipino child has the opportunity to receive a quality education and reach their full potential.

Dorothy Rofil

dotyrofil2001@yahoo.com