BBM thanks Singapore PM for storm relief

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed his gratitude to Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for the support Singapore provided to the Philippines following the devastation wrought by severe tropical storm “Kristine.”

Marcos spoke with Prime Minister Wong on the phone on Thursday.

“Just got off the phone with Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong. Their quick response after severe tropical storm ‘Kristine’ made a real difference for many of our kababayans in the hardest-hit areas,” Marcos said.

“We discussed sustaining this partnership — from humanitarian aid to tackling climate challenges — all within the framework of ASEAN cooperation,” he added.

Marcos also emphasized his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the Philippines and Singapore.

“The Philippines sends our heartfelt gratitude and looks forward to deepening our ties and finding more ways to support each other across the region,” he said.