Alay Lakad goes nationwide for the first time

Alay Lakad Foundation Inc. will take a major step forward with the first-ever nationwide simultaneous Alay Lakad event, themed “Alay Lakad 2024: We Walk for Education Revolution,” on 24 November.

The main program will be at Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park, Manila, starting at 5 a.m.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara will be the keynote speaker, joined by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson, who are also slated to address attendees.

With support from nearly 50 partner organizations, the dream of empowering Filipino youth through education is becoming a reality, one step at a time.

Transforming streets, lives

From its inception in 1972, Alay Lakad has always prioritized education and youth as its main goals.

What began as a simple walk for a cause has grown into a movement that transforms streets across the Philippines into avenues of hope for out-of-school youth.

Rooted in community spirit and driven by a mission to uplift the next generation, Alay Lakad is more than just a historic walk. It’s the heart and soul of the Alay Lakad Foundation Inc. (ALFI).

ALFI is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming young lives through financial support. It funds socio-economic projects such as vocational training, income-generating activities, leadership programs, and cultural initiatives — all aimed at empowering out-of-school youth to build better futures.

Initiated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in collaboration with the Boy Scouts of the Philippines, the project began in Manila.

Spearheaded by former First Lady Imelda Marcos, the project expanded nationwide in 1973.

Then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. signed Presidential Proclamation No. 1267, dedicating every third Sunday of June to "Alay Lakad sa Kabataan Day."

Over the years, Alay Lakad has evolved but never wavered from its purpose, with each administration adding its own mark to the project.