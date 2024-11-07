Alay Lakad goes nationwide for the first time

Alay Lakad Foundation Inc. will take a major step forward with the first-ever nationwide simultaneous Alay Lakad event, themed “Alay Lakad 2024: We Walk for Education Revolution,” on 24 November.
The main program will be at Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park, Manila, starting at 5 a.m.
Education Secretary Sonny Angara will be the keynote speaker, joined by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and former Ilocos Sur Governor Luis “Chavit” Singson, who are also slated to address attendees.
With support from nearly 50 partner organizations, the dream of empowering Filipino youth through education is becoming a reality, one step at a time.
Transforming streets, lives
From its inception in 1972, Alay Lakad has always prioritized education and youth as its main goals.
What began as a simple walk for a cause has grown into a movement that transforms streets across the Philippines into avenues of hope for out-of-school youth.
Rooted in community spirit and driven by a mission to uplift the next generation, Alay Lakad is more than just a historic walk. It’s the heart and soul of the Alay Lakad Foundation Inc. (ALFI).
ALFI is a non-profit organization dedicated to transforming young lives through financial support. It funds socio-economic projects such as vocational training, income-generating activities, leadership programs, and cultural initiatives — all aimed at empowering out-of-school youth to build better futures.
Initiated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in collaboration with the Boy Scouts of the Philippines, the project began in Manila.
Spearheaded by former First Lady Imelda Marcos, the project expanded nationwide in 1973.
Then-President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. signed Presidential Proclamation No. 1267, dedicating every third Sunday of June to "Alay Lakad sa Kabataan Day."
Over the years, Alay Lakad has evolved but never wavered from its purpose, with each administration adding its own mark to the project.
Education in the Philippines
According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, the literacy rate for the household population aged five years and older stood at 97 percent in 2020.
However, in 2022, the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) revealed troubling results: The Philippines ranked third from the bottom in science with an average score of 356, sixth from the bottom in mathematics at 355, and similarly low in reading with a score of 347.
These figures reflect a national challenge with profound implications for the country’s future workforce, economic stability and global competitiveness.
In a generation shaped by technology, it is more important than ever for our youth to receive a quality education.
Addressing a critical need
In 2024, poverty remains the top reason for illiteracy.
The stark reality of learning poverty in the Philippines is evidenced by the World Bank's 2022 study, which found that 91 percent of Filipino children at late primary age cannot read and understand a simple, age-appropriate text.
This figure, which accounts for out-of-school children, puts the country’s learning poverty rate 56.4 percentage points higher than the East Asia and Pacific region’s average and 30.5 percentage points above the average for lower-middle-income countries, highlighting a severe learning crisis.
The learning poverty crisis emphasizes the Philippines' struggle to meet Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable education for all. Specifically, SDG 4.1.1b aims for all children to achieve a minimum proficiency level in reading by the end of primary school.
Currently, the country is far from reaching that target. This issue isn’t just about global benchmarks; it’s about giving every Filipino child a fair shot at a brighter future.