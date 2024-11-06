Why tenor Al Gatmaitan rallies for crossover music and opera

I had the opportunity to watch the first Al Gatmaitan solo concert billed “My Heart” four years ago. It was a two-night shindig held at the former Artist Playground at West Avenue in Quezon City. Maestro Jesse Lucas was its musical director.

The show, with a repertoire consisting mostly opera pieces, all written in the romantic languages of Italian, French or Spanish, made me wonder then: How do I figure them all out?

All my apprehensions were definitely erased after an hour of listening to Gatmaitan and his musical collaboration with Maestro Lucas — every story he shared about the aria, the lines and its melodies appreciated and loved them all.

What I will never forget about the Al Gatmaitan experience — how his voice soared when it needed to soar. How it became hushed and soft when the aria or the kundiman needed it. Renditions of each number, always heartfelt and truthful. Therefore, revealing what the musical pieces conveyed — anguish, desperation, hurt, elation, giddiness and that one kind of love with all the feels and splendor.

This 14 November, Gatmaitan headlines the Manila Pianos Artist Series in collaboration with Artes Organization in a show billed Tra Musica E Sogno with acclaimed pianist Dingdong Fiel sharing the stage and a repertoire of crossover music and operatic pieces as its centerpieces and delights.