Why tenor Al Gatmaitan rallies for crossover music and opera

I had the opportunity to watch the first Al Gatmaitan solo concert billed “My Heart” four years ago. It was a two-night shindig held at the former Artist Playground at West Avenue in Quezon City. Maestro Jesse Lucas was its musical director.
The show, with a repertoire consisting mostly opera pieces, all written in the romantic languages of Italian, French or Spanish, made me wonder then: How do I figure them all out?
All my apprehensions were definitely erased after an hour of listening to Gatmaitan and his musical collaboration with Maestro Lucas — every story he shared about the aria, the lines and its melodies appreciated and loved them all.
What I will never forget about the Al Gatmaitan experience — how his voice soared when it needed to soar. How it became hushed and soft when the aria or the kundiman needed it. Renditions of each number, always heartfelt and truthful. Therefore, revealing what the musical pieces conveyed — anguish, desperation, hurt, elation, giddiness and that one kind of love with all the feels and splendor.
This 14 November, Gatmaitan headlines the Manila Pianos Artist Series in collaboration with Artes Organization in a show billed Tra Musica E Sogno with acclaimed pianist Dingdong Fiel sharing the stage and a repertoire of crossover music and operatic pieces as its centerpieces and delights.
Gatmaitan 101
Tenor, musical theater artist, actor for television and film and commercial model, Gatmaitan received extensive vocal education at the University of the Philippines under Professor Emmanuel Gregorio, followed by studies at the Conservatory of Music of University of Santo Tomas, and finally a music degree at Saint Paul College, Manila, both under Dr. Ronan Ferrer. He earned further scholarship in Italy where he studied L’insegnamento della Lingua Italiana all’Estero at Universita per Stranieri Dante Alighieri.
He was granted additional scholarships to attend Teatro Calabria (Acting and Diction) under Professor Rodolfo Chirico, soprano Maria Francavilla of the Consevartotio di Vibo Valennita (intensive private vocal formation training) and Spazio Teatro (Actor’s Formation).
This tenor rallies for the opera because “it is the complete art form that combines music, dance, drama and words. It tells a story in a more dramatic, exciting and even relatable manner. Aside from it being entertaining to watch and listen to, most often than not, it has a commentary on societal issues. And yes, it being a multisensory experience makes it truly divine and sublime. It’s the highest form of art that God gave all of us.”
‘Tra Musica E Sogno’
“This is my second project under Artes Organization,” Gatmaitan said. “When Sir Nelson Mendoza asked me if I wanted to do a solo concert, I asked him if I could do an Italian crossover repertoire since I have this great love for the songs of Andrea Bocelli.”
“Bocelli was my great influence when it comes to my music,” he shared. “Sir Nelson said yes to it right away though I know it’s a big risk and no one has done it before. That’s why am grateful for his trust and with that I’m really working hard on how I can relay to my audience the messages of these songs even if it will mostly be Italian.”
Asked why he chose to be a classical singer, Gatmaitan said: “I believe this is what God had granted me, though I know my strength is not really opera. I could say that am still discovering all possibilities on how I can maximize my craft and hone it more. It’s a never ending process and learnings.”
For this special show, Gatmaitan shared his favorites in the repertoire: “They are ‘Romanza,’ ‘Sogno’ and ‘Canto Della Terra.’ Let’s add ‘Il Mare Calmo Della Sera!’”
“I have been listening and learning these songs for years even though I didn’t know when I can get to perform them,” said the tenor. “I love their melodies and the sentiment it brings. And they’re not easy to perform.”
High-caliber vocal artists Margarita Roco, while soprano and film and theater actor Red Nuestro are special guests.
“As they always say, music is universal. Sometimes, even if we don’t understand its lyrics, once it touches our hearts and emotions, we connect with it,” Gatmaitan ended.
Tra Musica E Sogno is at the Manila Pianos Showroom, fourth floor, Ronac Lifestyle Center, Paseo de Magallanes, Makati City. Concert tickets are at P1,000 (regular), P800 (seniors) and P500 (students). To purchase, send GCash payment to 0917-4158876 under the name of Richard S. On the MSG line, type your name, number of tickets and “CROSSOVER.” Send confirmation to the same number. Tickets will be ready at the gate on the day of the performance.