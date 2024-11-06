Viral SUV passenger ‘kin’ of senator

Senator Raffy Tulfo revealed on Wednesday that the passenger of the SUV that illegally used the EDSA bus lane is a relative of a senator as he questioned the legitimacy of the SUV’s “7” protocol plate, which the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has confirmed to be fake.

In a statement, Tulfo speculated that the passenger might have used the vehicle without the senator’s knowledge as he stressed that protocol plates are exclusively for senators and cannot be transferred to relatives.

“Are you asking me where he’s from? He’s from Green Meadows. The LTO said it’s fake. But that has to be investigated. Maybe the LTO is covering it up or the LTO made a mistake. Whatever. I don’t know. But why would that person use a fake plate if he can ask his relative?,” Tulfo said.

“Maybe the passenger did not ask permission. In fairness to the relative, he did not ask permission. He just took the vehicle because he’s a relative. And I don’t think the senator is aware of what his relative did and tolerated it, to be fair to the senator,” he added.

To recall, a video from the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation showed the SUV evading apprehension and attempting to run over a traffic enforcer.

Intelligence reports indicate the passenger was traveling from the airport to a Quezon City resort. The SUV is allegedly owned by Orient Pacific Corporation, and the passenger’s security personnel is reportedly a member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Tulfo plans to investigate the matter in the Senate and explore ways to regulate the issuance of protocol plates. He also criticized the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority for its incompetence and misuse of government resources, such as using motorbikes for VIP escorts instead of traffic enforcement.

Meanwhile, the LTO has confirmed the SUV’s license plate was fake.

This comes after Senate President Francis Escudero initially questioned the plate’s legitimacy and called for accountability.

Earlier, Angelito Edpan, a driver for Orient Pacific Corporation, admitted to using the fake plate but denied intentional wrongdoing. However, questions remain about how he acquired the plate.