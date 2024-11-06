Typhoon exposes risks of covering waterways

In the aftermath of typhoon “Kristine,” a reclaimed waterway in a gated subdivision in Pili, Camarines Sur, resurfaced dramatically, exposing the risks of covering natural waterways in urban developments.

As floodwaters carved through the soil, revealing the previously buried watercourse, it became clear that the practice of obstructing or filling in waterways can have unintended and dangerous consequences, particularly in flood-prone areas.

Casey Abalayan, an architect in Naga City and a Ph.D. student at the University of the Philippines Diliman, witnessed this phenomenon firsthand.

On 31 October, she recorded a video showing how the waterway, which had been buried during the development of the subdivision, reappeared after the storm, with the water cutting through the soil and resuming its natural flow.

Abalayan said that her friend, a recent resident of the community, had not seen signs of water in the area before the typhoon. After the storm, however, erosion exposed the waterway, suggesting that it had been covered over during construction.

“Water seeks its own level. If we block its path, it will find its way back,” Abalayan said.

The incident underscored a growing issue in many Philippine cities, where developers fill in natural water channels in the name of urban expansion. While this may seem like an effective way to create more land for development, it can lead to unforeseen flooding risks, particularly in areas with inadequate drainage systems.

In this case, the waterway seemed to reclaim itself naturally, with no major repairs or barriers required.

Abalayan cautioned that while such reclamations can have negative consequences, they also offer opportunities to reconsider how we design and build urban spaces.

“It can be detrimental at times, but we can use it to our advantage as long as we design and build with the environment in mind,” she said.

The resurfacing of the reclaimed waterway in Pili served as a stark reminder of the environmental risks posed by disregarding natural water systems in favor of urban development and highlighted the need for more sustainable, eco-friendly approaches to city planning.

Policy gaps

The challenges in these situations go beyond environmental risks, extending to a significant lack of robust policies.

Abalayan highlighted that the absence of effective regulations hampers local leaders from addressing these issues properly.

While many local government officials may be willing to make environmentally conscious decisions, they often lack both the authority and the resources to enforce measures that could prevent harmful development practices.

Political will is another key factor.

“There is often no clear leader assigned to oversee these matters,” Abalayan said. “While some committees may designate someone in charge, the lack of comprehensive policies makes it difficult for them to implement necessary regulations or guidelines.”

As both a practicing architect and a member of the United Architects of the Philippines, Abalayan is dedicated to promoting environmentally responsible designs.

“We do our best to research and use our findings to innovate our designs, educate ourselves on how to better relate our work to the environment, and ultimately share this knowledge with the public,” she said.