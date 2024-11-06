Tulfo: Passenger of SUV with ‘7’ protocol plate senator's relative

The passenger of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) previously reported carrying a fake "7" protocol plate number that illegally used the EDSA carousel bus lane is a relative of a senator, Senator Raffy Tulfo said Wednesday.

“Yung VIP na nasa likod kamag-anak ng senador (The VIP seating at the back was a relative of a senator),” Tulfo told Senate reporters during a press briefing.

Tulfo stressed the need to further investigate whether the SUV’s plate was really fake or not.

His remarks came after the Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday said the plat was a fake.

“Are you asking me where he's from? He's from Green Meadows. The LTO said it's fake. But that has to be investigated. Maybe the LTO is covering it up or the LTO made a mistake. Whatever. I don't know. But why would that person use a fake plate if he can ask his relative?,” Tulfo said.

fairness to the relative, he did not ask permission. He just took the vehicle because he's a relative. And I don't think the senator is aware of what his relative did and tolerated it, to be fair to the senator,” Tulfo added in a mix of Filipino and English.

In a video posted by the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT), the SUV was seen escaping the apprehension and had “attempted to run over” Secretariat Sarah Barnachea of DOTr-SAICT.

Tulfo's own intelligence

Citing his own intelligence report, Tulfo said the passenger was on the way to a resort in Quezon City after arriving from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

Tulfo said the owner of the SUV was the Orient Pacific Corporation.

He also mentioned the passenger’s security personnel is a member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services, maybe I will investigate how to be systematic in issuing protocol plates because these were being abused,” he said.

On the other hand, Tulfo lashed out at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) for being “incompetent for the longest time.”

He also expressed disappointment over MMDA traffic officers utilizing the government-issued big motorbikes for escorting VIPs instead of fulfilling their responsibilities on the roads.

“That is why I am calling to the MMDA chairman to start pulling them out that, unless you have authority from the Office of the President, then we can’t do anything about that,” he said.

Tulfo said the MMDA should refrain from providing funeral escorts so they can utilize their resources to fulfill their duties,

“If there is no authority from the Office of the President, pull all of them and let them work in EDSA,” he added.