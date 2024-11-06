Teleperformance unveils innovation hub in SM Aura

Teleperformance, a global business services provider, has strengthened its commitment to digital innovation and transformation in the Philippines with the recent launch of its first immersive Innovation & Solutions Hub at SM Aura in Taguig City.

This development aligns with the projected growth of the country’s IT-BPM industry, expected to reach $38 billion in 2024, with a workforce projected to exceed 1.82 million by year-end.

Rahul Jolly, Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance Philippines, stated that the state-of-the-art facility showcases TP Microservices — an advanced suite of cloud-based services that integrates AI capabilities into client ecosystems, along with immersive training spaces for comprehensive digital innovation.

“I'm personally excited about TP's Innovation and Solutions Hub in the Philippines, as it furthers our commitment to our people – our customer experts and especially to our clients. As we continue to invest not just in new technologies, but in fostering an overall innovation culture across the organization, we're better positioned to develop and implement breakthrough solutions for the benefit of our customers,” said Jolly during the launch.

The Innovation & Solutions Hub leverages a blend of emotional intelligence (EI) and artificial intelligence (AI) across TP’s operations, providing clients a high-tech, high-touch advantage in enhancing customer experiences. By integrating EI, the hub aims to deliver solutions that resonate on a human level, addressing customer frustrations and pain points through AI-enabled personalization.

“We are leveraging AI and EI combined with a high-touch approach in our microservices solutions suite to achieve multiple goals: making our customer experts' lives easier through more efficient processes, reducing friction, and providing enhanced digital customer experiences (CX). Together with our clients, we co-create tailored, industry-specific solutions that address unique vertical challenges. After all, TP at its heart is a people-first company,” Jolly added.

The 260-square-meter facility features advanced setups, including boardrooms, showrooms, product demo areas, conference rooms, LED display panels, and a welcoming lounge. Transformation experts are on hand to assist guests in exploring and testing the solutions on display.

The event was attended by Teleperformance Global CEO Daniel Julien, Deputy CEO Thomas Mackenbrock, and Global COO Agustin Grisanti, along with local government officials and industry partners.

Julien remarked on TP’s approach to AI, emphasizing it as a tool that enhances human decision-making. He noted that combining EI and AI enables TP to address both everyday and complex challenges, supporting its commitment to consistently deliver high-quality customer service.