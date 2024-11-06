Taduran’s first world title defense in Korea called off

The first defense of Pedro Taduran’s International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight crown is no longer proceeding as scheduled.

Supposed to take place on 23 November at the Maison Glad in Jeju Island, Korea, Taduran’s scheduled 12-round clash with Chinese Zhu Dianxing has been called off.

“Canceled,” reported American boxing man Sean Gibbons told DAILY TRIBUNE on Wednesday.

“Don’t know what’s happening yet,” he added.

Saigon-based Korean promoter Sang Bum Kim was spearheading the staging of the fight but sponsorship woes proved to be a determining factor why the event was put in jeopardy.

There are reports that Vietnam, Macau or even Zhu’s homebase of Shenzhen are being looked at as alternative venues but no official word has been released by Cocky Buffalo Promotions, the outfit operated and owned Kim.

“Terrible,” Gibbons said when told about Taduran’s plight.

The Filipino southpaw was winding his down his buildup for the fight at the Elorde Sports Center when told about the bad news.

Still, Taduran said he would still continue training in case the issue can be resolved and Kim miraculously finds a new date and site.

A native of Libon, Albay, Taduran is one of just two reigning Filipino world champions with the other being Melvin Jerusalem, the World Boxing Council champion also in the 105-lb class.