Singson: Peace and order needed to achieve progress

Senatorial candidate and former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson emphasized the crucial role of peace and order in achieving progress during his address at the Liga ng mga Barangay (LNMB) Provincial Congress in Bacolod on Tuesday.

“We cannot progress without peace and order,” Singson told the crowd, highlighting how his efforts in maintaining peace and stability helped make Ilocos Sur one of the wealthiest provinces during his time in office.

Speaking to local leaders from Antique, Singson shared personal anecdotes from his early years in politics, recounting the challenges he faced — such as political violence and poverty — and how these experiences shaped his journey toward leadership.

The LNMB Provincial Congress aimed to celebrate grassroots governance, reinforce support for local businesses, and strengthen commitments to the development of communities, particularly in Antique.

Singson was the only national figure invited to the event, according to League Vice President Julius Pierre Pacificador, who introduced him to the delegates.

Opening his speech in Bisaya, Singson discussed his plans to support the nationwide jeepney modernization program. He announced that he would work to make new, modern jeepneys available to transport groups under affordable terms, thus contributing to the government's long-term initiative to modernize public transportation.

Singson also reiterated his commitment to improving financial accessibility for Filipinos. He vowed to focus on "banking the unbanked" and ensuring that local governments have the necessary financial tools to meet their development needs.

As a former legislator, Singson reflected on his work in crafting Republic Act 7171, the Tobacco Excise Tax Act, which allocates 15 percent of the revenue generated from tobacco excise taxes to tobacco-producing regions. He highlighted the importance of equitable financial support for local communities.

Manong at Pintaflores

Later the same day, Singson visited San Carlos City in Negros Occidental to attend the annual Pintaflores Festival. The festival celebrates the city’s patron saint, San Carlos Borromeo, and is a tribute to the abundant blessings the local community has received.

Known affectionately as "Manong Chavit," Singson was warmly welcomed onstage by festival organizers and greeted the attendees before sharing his vision for the country. “Isang salita lang,” he said, offering a succinct message of resilience and success through his own life experiences.

Also in attendance at the festival were Rep. Ginggo Valmayor of the 1st District of Negros Occidental and San Carlos City Mayor Rene Gustilo. Mayor Gustilo praised Singson as a loyal friend and a potential senator, expressing hope that Singson’s leadership could bring positive change to the nation.

Before deciding to run for national office, Singson shared that he had already been helping many people in his personal capacity, emphasizing that his commitment to public service extends beyond formal politics.