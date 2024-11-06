Senator Marcos still friends with VP Sara

Senator Imee Marcos appeared to have moved on from the recent tirades by Vice President Sara Duterte against her family, including the latter’s threat to exhume her father’s remains at the Libingan ng mga Bayani (LNMB).

In an interview, Senator Marcos refused to comment on Duterte’s apparent threat against the remains of the Marcos patriarch, former president Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

"My son already responded to that. It’s over; that’s old news. So, it’s okay. Let’s just continue working. That’s why I say, I don’t want alliances, siding with one against the other, getting into fights. I don’t want to argue with anyone,” she said.

Last month, Duterte berated the administration of Senator Marcos’ brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the other half of the political coalition “UniTeam” that won a landslide in the 2022 presidential elections.

Duterte, in an interview, said she once warned Senator Marcos that she would exhume their father’s remains at the LNMB and throw them to the West Philippine Sea.

Duterte’s father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, allowed the burial of the Marcos patriarch at the LNMB despite the opposition of human rights groups, particularly families and victims of martial law.

Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc, Senator Marcos’ son, reacted to Duterte’s tirades against their family, stressing that he was “shocked” by the latter’s remarks.

In a Facebook post, Manotoc said it was “disheartening to see” Duterte “making things personal” as he claimed that this mother "has been a loyal friend and supporter to Sara for many years."

Friendship remains intact

Senator Marcos stressed that her friendship with Duterte remains intact despite the latter’s tirades against her family.

"Yes, of course, it should be, right? For me, what’s important is that I can work with any alliance – I can talk to everyone,” she said when asked whether she remains friends with the vice president.

“I don’t want to fight anyone. People say I’m tough and sharp – yes, that’s true, I admit it – but I’m not quarrelsome. I just want to work and get things done. We have so many problems,” she added.

Senator Marcos also denied being upset by Duterte’s remarks; however, she admitted to “lecturing” the latter.

“Oh, not really. I’m just giving advice. After all, I’m like an older sister to her,” she stressed.