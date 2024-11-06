Satisfying a yearning for the classics

Melo’s in a Philippine setting

Melo’s, this time in a Philippine setting, boomed. Santiago’s daughters, done with their studies in America, came home, got involved in the business and eventually took over Melo’s, running a branch each in a designated location: Cricket in BGC; Caron in Westgate; Camille in Quezon City; and Cristina, Carmelo’s Wagyu Steaks at Proscenium, Rockwell, Makati.

Cricket says they were very much exposed to their dad’s business growing up. “He was so hands-on; he loved being in the kitchen and he would ask me, actually all of us, come here, help me in the kitchen,” she said.

“We miss being little girls, just following him around,” Caron said. “And he loved to eat; we would be eating lunch and he’d already be asking us, what should we have for dinner? And it should always be different; the food he wanted for dinner must be different from what we ate at lunch.”

The Santiago girls recall how they were lassoed in, into the business. “We never experienced eating out or having a date on Valentine’s Day and other days marked special by people, like Mother’s Day, and Father’s Day, even Christmas,” Cricket said. “We were always working in the restaurants on those days. We go out to celebrate only after those special occasions; so, for instance, our Valentine’s Day would be celebrated on the 15th, or 16th of February.”

Other than offering only the very best top-quality meats, whether US, Australian, or Japanese — to their father, the key factors behind Melo’s success comprised of being hands-on, knowing and befriending patrons, and maintaining the best-selling items on the menu. Always.

“He would forever be reminding us that it’s okay to be creative and add something in the menu, like side dishes, Chef’s specials, and the like, as long as the originals are kept,” says Caron.